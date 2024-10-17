 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's Dharavi Seat
Wankhede, the former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director is likely to contest the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from Mumbai's Dharavi constituency, reports say. He is expected to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena soon.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
IRS Officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede | X/Sameer Wankhede

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede is most likely to join the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction. Wankhede, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director is likely to contest the 2024 assembly elections from Mumbai's Dharavi constituency, reports say.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was reported that Wankhede was keen on joining the BJP and contest from Wardha constituency in Maharashtra's Vidharbha region, his hometown.

article-image

IRS Sameer Wankhede has always been in the news due to his strict actions and raids he conducted during his postings at Mumbai Customs and NCB. In 2022, he led Cordelia case where a cruise ship was raided and Aryan Khan the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on charges of drug use and possession. All charges against Aryan Khan were dropped later, with Wankhede removed from the case after being accused of blackmail.

article-image

Wankhede is currently posted in Chennai.

This is a breaking news. More details will be updated.

