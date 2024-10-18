 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Removes 7,389 Unauthorised Banners And Posters In Past 48 Hours After Model Code Of Conduct Implementation
The BMC has pulled down 7,389 banners, posters, and flags displayed throughout the city in the last 48 hours. The action was taken immediately after the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections came into effect from Wednesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
BMC removes over 7,000 unauthorised banners and posters across Mumbai following the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | FPJ/ Representative Image

This code strictly prohibits unauthorised posters and banners, stipulating that any advertising materials can only be displayed with prior official permission. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who also serves as the district election officer, has issued a directive for immediate action against the unauthorised display of advertisement boards, banners, and posters that violate these regulations.

To ensure compliance, the BMC will deploy additional manpower throughout the city to continuously monitor and remove unauthorised promotional materials. By Thursday at 6 PM, the civic team from the license department had taken action, removing 4,115 religious banners, 2,006 boards, 555 posters, along with 356 political banners, 263 boards, 48 posters, and 196 commercial banners, 20 boards, 6 posters, and 679 flags.

