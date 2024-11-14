Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents, MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha Oppose BMC’s Proposal To Auction Public Garden Plot For Commercial Use

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

The BMC's proposal to auction the plot originally reserved for a public garden in Malabar Hill has been strongly opposed by citizens and environmental activists. Now, the local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha has intervened and asked the municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to stop the auction process for the plot. However, the civic authorities are yet to take a final decision on it.

On Wednesday Lodha in his letter to Gagrani said, "It is surprising that a government body like the Municipal Corporation would auction a reserved plot for commercial use. The plot was originally reserved for a specific purpose and should be used accordingly. Local residents have opposed the commercialisation, and I urge the civic body to respect their concerns." When contacted, Gagrani said, "We are not taking any decisions in a hurry." Meanwhile, the civic body had a pre-bid meeting for the prospective bidders for the plot on Tuesday.

The BMC has invited a tender to auction several plots, including the said land as well as those at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market (Crawford Market) and the asphalt plant in Worli. The plot of area measuring 2,432 square meters, which currently houses the BEST Receiving Station adjoining Rambai Ambedkar Marg has been valued to generate Rs. 545 crores of revenue that can be utilised for civic ongoing infrastructure projects. However, Malabar Hill residents have raised objections to leasing out the plot for commercial purposes. The residents have demanded BMC to restore the plot to the adjoining garden if it is no longer required for BEST purposes.