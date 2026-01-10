Viral Eknath Shinde Nail Art! Woman Showsoff Unique Design Featuring Maharashtra DCM & Shiv Sena Party Symbol

Viral Eknath Shinde Nail Art! Woman Showsoff Unique Design Featuring Maharashtra DCM & Shivsena Party Symbol | Instagram @jabarikhabariofficial

As the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections draw closer, a unique and creative video has taken social media by storm. The viral clip features a woman showcasing intricate nail art inspired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with the party’s iconic symbol.

In the video, the woman is seen demonstrating the detailed process of creating the nail art, which includes printing Eknath Shinde’s face and the Shiv Sena symbol onto her nails. The unconventional design has quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many praising the creativity and the unusual form of political support.

WATCH VIDEO:

Amid heightened political activity and intense campaigning across Maharashtra, this innovative approach has stood out as a striking example of modern ways of election outreach. The nail art video highlights how social media and personal creativity are increasingly being used to engage audiences, especially younger voters.

The woman’s nail art has sparked widespread discussion online, with users debating whether such artistic expressions can influence political opinions or simply serve as a form of personal support and fandom.

With just days left for the BMC elections, this viral nail art video has added an unexpected pop-culture twist to the ongoing political buzz in Mumbai.

BMC Elections 2026:

The 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are scheduled for January 15, 2026. This election is highly significant as it occurs after a long delay of years since the previous term ended in February 2022.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has confirmed the following timeline:

Voting Date: January 15, 2026 (Thursday)

Voting Hours: 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Counting of Votes: January 16, 2026 (Friday)

Results Declaration: Expected by the evening of January 16, 2026