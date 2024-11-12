Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

BMC | File pic

The residents of Malabar Hill have united to oppose the BMC's proposal to auction a 2,432-square-meter plot originally reserved for a public garden. Located next to Shantivan Garden and currently housing a BEST receiving station, the plot is part of a larger area designated for public use. The BMC's plan to lease the land to a private developer for 60 years has raised concerns among locals, who fear it will be commercialised, depriving the community of valuable green space. On Tuesday, an objection letter signed by a group of residents was sent to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging the cancellation of the tender.

The BMC is planning to auction its properties for a 30-year lease, with an option for a 30-year renewal. Last month, the civic authorities invited tenders to auction several plots, including those at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market (Crawford Market), a BEST receiving station at Malabar Hill, and a plot within the asphalt plant in Worli. These auctions are expected to generate revenue for the BMC’s ongoing infrastructure projects. A pre-bid meeting for prospective bidders was scheduled at the civic headquarters on Tuesday. However, environmental activist Zoru Bhathena, along with Malabar Hill residents, has raised objections to leasing out a plot reserved for a public garden.

The BMC has valued the plot at Rs. 545 crores. As noted in a letter from concerned citizens, the plot is located within the Green Hill Slope of Malabar Hill and forms part of the Green Heritage Precinct surrounding the Hanging Gardens. It lies within a Coastal Regulation Zone - Non-Development Zone, where development is prohibited to protect the coastal environment. Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist emphasized, "Despite housing a BEST receiving station, the plot remains a designated Green Plot, where real estate development is prohibited. It is also part of the existing Shantivan Garden (CS 439)." He urges the BMC to restore the plot to the adjoining garden if it is no longer required for BEST purposes.

The letter from the residents was forwarded by Gagrani to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi. A few months ago, in response to strong objections from Malabar Hill residents, the BMC was compelled to cancel the tender for the reconstruction of the Malabar Hill reservoir, thereby safeguarding several fully grown trees.