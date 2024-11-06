Maharashtra Elections 2024: Holiday Declared For Voters In Mumbai On November 20

Representational Image

Mumbai: For enabling the citizens to cast their vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, a mandatory holiday has been declared in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 20. The announcement was made by Mumbai District Election Officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. No salary deduction is allowed for leave on the polling day and action will be taken against the employers who do not abide the rule.

"It is mandatory for government and private sector companies, corporations, undertaking, industrial groups, trades all other establishments to grant leave to labourers, employees and officers on WednesdaNovember 20, 2024, to exercise their right to vote for Legislative Assembly General Election-2024," reads the statement issued by BMC.

However, in exceptional circumstances where it is not possible to grant full day leave, employees can be given relaxation of at least four hours. But with prior permission of the election officer.

The Election Commission of India has undertaken various initiatives to encourage the eligible voters in Mumbai to step out and cast vote and increase the voting percentage. The commission had expressed worry about the apathy of urban voters.

The order by the District Election officer says, "Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day i.e. Wednesday, November 20, 2024. This rule shall be applicable to all industrial groups, corporations, companies and institutions, industrial undertakings or other establishments etc."

"No deduction of any kind shall be allowed in the salary of the concerned person in lieu of this leave. Violation of these rules or provisions by any employer will be dealt with as per Election Commission rules. According to Section 135 (b) of the Representation of the People Act- 1951, no action shall be taken against any voter."

Strict actions will be taken against the employer if the rule by election commission is not followed.