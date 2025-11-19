 Thane: 2-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling 20 Feet Into Open Sewer Chamber
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 2-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling 20 Feet Into Open Sewer Chamber

Thane: 2-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling 20 Feet Into Open Sewer Chamber

A two-year-old boy in Thane was injured after falling nearly 20 feet into an open sewer chamber near Dnyanasadhana College. Local residents rescued him before officials arrived, and he was hospitalized for treatment. The chamber was left open due to an obstructing iron pipe, which was later removed. Authorities urged swift action to prevent such safety lapses.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 2-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling 20 Feet Into Open Sewer Chamber | AI Generated Image

Thane: A two-year-old boy suffered injuries after plunging nearly 20 feet into an open sewer chamber in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near the Dnyanasadhana college on Tuesday evening, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Hamdan Gufran Qureshi, who lives in the Rabodi area of the city, had come to stay with his relatives. He was walking along the footpath with his mother when he lost his balance and fell into an open drainage chamber.

FPJ Shorts
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means
FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman Remark At Varanasi Event In Hyderabad
FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman Remark At Varanasi Event In Hyderabad
Wanted Criminal Throws His Dog At US Cops While Trying To Avoid Arrest, Tumbles & Gets Arrested On Multiple Charges
Wanted Criminal Throws His Dog At US Cops While Trying To Avoid Arrest, Tumbles & Gets Arrested On Multiple Charges
Inox Wind Partners With KP Energy For Jointly Developing 2.5 GW Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects In Multiple States
Inox Wind Partners With KP Energy For Jointly Developing 2.5 GW Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects In Multiple States

Local residents pulled out the child before the authorities arrived. Qureshi was first taken to the District Government Hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility in the city.

Read Also
Mumbai: Praja Foundation Report Exposes Stark Toilet Shortages In Dharavi, Relief Expected From...
article-image

"A fall of nearly 20 feet is extremely dangerous, especially for a child this young. Fortunately, he survived. Our focus was to ensure he received immediate medical attention," said Tadvi.

Officials said the sewer chamber lid had remained open as an iron pipe obstructed it. The pipe was cut and the chamber was properly closed, they said. "The department concerned must act swiftly and ensure that such safety lapses do not occur again," said Tadvi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Couple Cheated Of ₹27 Lakh In UK Job-And-Visa Scam; One Arrested

Mumbai Couple Cheated Of ₹27 Lakh In UK Job-And-Visa Scam; One Arrested

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Truck Kills Woman, Injures Youth At Shivajinagar Junction; Driver Nabbed...

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Truck Kills Woman, Injures Youth At Shivajinagar Junction; Driver Nabbed...

Thane: 2-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling 20 Feet Into Open Sewer Chamber

Thane: 2-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling 20 Feet Into Open Sewer Chamber

Mumbai: Praja Foundation Report Exposes Stark Toilet Shortages In Dharavi, Relief Expected From...

Mumbai: Praja Foundation Report Exposes Stark Toilet Shortages In Dharavi, Relief Expected From...

Mumbai: Sequeira Brothers Named 'East Indian NewsMakers Of The Year' At 15th East Indian Awards

Mumbai: Sequeira Brothers Named 'East Indian NewsMakers Of The Year' At 15th East Indian Awards