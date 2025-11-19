 Maharashtra Government Allows Free Regularisation Of Land Transactions Violating Fragmentation Act
The newly issued standing orders will legally validate thousands of old land transactions that had remained pending due to Fragmentation Act restrictions. Notably, the remark “transaction in violation of Fragmentation Act” will now be removed from the 7/12 land records (Satbara).

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule raids Nagpur Sub-Registrar office over bribery complaints | IANS

In a landmark decision, the Maharashtra Revenue Department has finalised a procedure to regularise land transactions that violate the Fragmentation Act, offering the benefit free of cost to citizens. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has instructed all administrative units to immediately begin regularising small plots, a move set to benefit around 60 lakh property holders and nearly 3 crore people across the state.

Decision Applicable to Nearly Six Decades of Transactions

The Revenue Department clarified that the new regularisation framework applies to land transactions executed between 15 November 1965 and 15 October 2024. Officials including district collectors, settlement commissioners, land records authorities, and divisional commissioners have been formally instructed following the government gazette notification issued on 3 November.

Where the Decision Applies

The decision covers lands falling under:

MMRDA, PMRDA, NMRDA planning authorities

Residential and commercial zones

Cantonment areas

Regions marked for non-agricultural use in regional plans

Peripheral areas adjacent to village gaothans

Key Features of the Regularisation Procedure

1. Names to Appear on 7/12 Extract
Plots purchased through gunta measurements or small parcels often did not get recorded due to the Fragmentation Act. Now:

Previously rejected mutations will be reviewed and approved, with buyers’ names added under the ‘occupant’ column.

Names in the ‘other rights’ column will be shifted to the main occupant section.

Any “Fragmentation Act violation” notation will be removed.

2. Opportunity for Unregistered Property Owners
Citizens who bought land through notarised agreements or stamp paper without official registration will be encouraged by talathis and circle officers to complete registration. After stamp duty payment, names will also be added to the 7/12 record.

3. Free and Fully Legal Future Sale
Once regularised:

The land will be fully legal.

There will be no restrictions on resale or transfer.

Thousands of middle-class families in urban and semi-urban areas can now obtain legal ownership.

Read Also
Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker...
article-image

Historic Relief for Citizens

Earlier, citizens had to pay penalties of up to 25% of the current market value, later reduced to 5%, but uptake was low. The government has now waived all charges, allowing regularisation at zero cost, offering massive relief to lakhs of families whose property rights were in legal limbo.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called it a historic decision, saying the government is committed to resolving long-pending land issues and providing legal certainty to citizens.

