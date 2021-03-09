Lockdown in Thane as COVID-19 cases surge: Full list of hotspot areas under TMC

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from Tuesday till March 31. The list of hotspots include several well-known residential complexes and popular sites in the city.
Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.
Check the full order issued by TMC here.
Here is full list of hotspot areas under TMC
Aainagar, Kalwa
Suryanagar, Vitawa
Kharegaon Health Centre
Chendani Koliwada
Hiranandani Estate
Lodha, Majiwada
Runwal Garden city
Balkum
Lodha Amara
Shivai Nagar
Dosti Vihar
Hiranandani Meadows
Patil Wadi
Runwal Plaza, Kores Nakshatra, Kores Tower
Runwal Nagar, Kolbad
Rustomjee, Vrindavan
The order, issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.
It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.
With the addition of 610 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,70,455, an official said on Tuesday.
These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.
Four more persons also died of the viral infection, pushing the toll in the district to 6,306, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.33 per cent.
So far, 2,56,869 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97 per cent.
There are 7,280 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,744 new COVID-19 cases, 9,068 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday.
The state has so far reported 22,28,471 total COVID-19 cases, out of which, 97,637 active cases, the Maharashtra Health Department said. A total of 52,500 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.
With 9,068 more recoveries in the state, as many as 20,77,112 cases have recovered from the virus.
