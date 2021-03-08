COVID-19 in Thane: Vaccination to be conducted at private hospitals falling under TMC and KDMC jurisdiction

The COVID vaccination shall be available in private hospitals, within Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

After the frontliners vaccination process, the senior citizens are being provided with the COVID vaccination in cities that fall under Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane Municipal corporation, by functioning various testing centres of civic body. However, the number of similar centres have been made available in private hospitals by TMC and KDMC.

"The TMC is already functioning total 36 testing centers, now more 4 centers have been added with the private hospitals to carry the vaccination process. Besides, on the occasion of international women's day, 5 centres were only dedicated for women on Monday," said TMC official.

"As of now total 4 hospitals have been permitted as COVID vaccination centre, which includes Siddhivinayak hospital, Vedant hospital, Jupiter hospital and Prime Horizon hospital in Thane, while more 5 private hospitals will be permitted after they process with the government's guidelines," said Dr. R K Murudkar, medical health officer, TMC.

Similarly KDMC too have permitted private hospitals to provide the COVID vaccination. "Total 4 testing centres have been made functional in Kalyan-Dombivli which include, R R hospital and AIMS hospital, in Dombivli; Shree Mahaganpati hospital, in Titwala and Isha Netralaya, in Kalyan, from Monday," said civic official, KDMC.

The vaccinations will be available in these private hospitals, for particular cost, informed official.