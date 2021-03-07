Thane: City records 746 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

With the addition of 746 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district has reached 2,69,065, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives ofthree more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,299, the official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,55,604 patients have recuperated from the viral infection, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.99 per cent, he said.

There are 7,162 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,268 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said.