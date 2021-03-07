COVID-19 vaccination: UP becomes first state to vaccinate 2 million people

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have administered over 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations, which is ten percent of the total 2 crore vaccinations done across India till Saturday.

A State government spokesperson said that 14,85,447 persons were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccinations and 5,29,142 were given the second dose across Uttar Pradesh till Saturday. “A total of 20,14,589 people have so far been given the vaccinations, which is the highest by any state in the country,” he claimed.

Central government and Union Health minister guidelines are being strictly followed in the largest ever vaccination drive in the state. Senior citizens over 60 years of age and persons in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities were included in the phased vaccination drive.

On Saturday, about 22,984 persons were administered the first dose of vaccination doses at 346 centres across the state. They will be vaccinated the second dose on April 3.

The Spokesman said that all those who were administered Covid-19 first and second doses are healthy without any side effects. “Not a single case of any fatal complications, barring a few complaining dizziness, were reported from any part of the state,” claimed the spokesperson.