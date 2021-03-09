COVID-19 lockdown in hotspot areas under Thane Municipal Corporation as cases rise - All you need to know

Mumbai

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, parts of Maharashtra's Thane is going back under lockdown. The Thane Municipal Corporation has locked down 16 hotspot areas under its jurisdiction till the last day of March. As of Monday morning, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

As per a PTI report that quotes the order issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, the lockdown will go into effect on March 13. The decision was taken in light of the recent surge in cases and all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time.

Beyond these areas however activities will continue as per the relaxations given under the Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again'. It is not clear whether other areas will be added to the list of lockdown areas.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report that quote the Thane Municipal Corporation's release, the list of hotspots include several well known residential complexes and popular sites in the city.

This includes:

Aainagar, Kalwa

Suryanagar, Vitawa

Kharegaon Health Centre

Chendani Koliwada

Hiranandani Estate

Lodha, Majiwada

Runwal Garden city

Balkum

Lodha Amara

Shivai Nagar

Dosti Vihar

Hiranandani Meadows

Patil Wadi

Runwal Plaza, Kores Nakshatra, Kores Tower

Runwal Nagar, Kolbad

Rustomjee, Vrindavan

Take a look at the full order released by the Thane Municipal Commission here.

