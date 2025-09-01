Bhiwandi Pothole Death: Thane Traffic Police Ban Heavy Vehicles Inside City | FPJ Photo

Following the death of Bhiwandi doctor Naseem Ansari in a pothole-related road accident at Vanjarapatti Naka on the night of August 22, the Thane Traffic Department has issued a directive restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

Bhiwandi’s Strategic Importance

Bhiwandi is a key road link for vehicles commuting between Gujarat and Mumbai. Due to its strategic location, a large number of heavy vehicles from Gujarat and Mumbai pass through the city. It is also a major powerloom and textile hub, with several small-scale industries and warehouses, making it a crucial logistics center adjoining Mumbai.

Congestion and Safety Concerns

With a population of around 1.3 million, Bhiwandi also hosts numerous offices, colleges, hospitals, banks, and schools. Combined with nearly 4.5 lakh registered vehicles, including heavy trucks, this has led to severe traffic congestion and frequent accidents.

Traffic Diversions Announced

To curb mishaps, the Thane Traffic Police have prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles inside Bhiwandi. Instead, alternate routes have been designated:

From Wada, Gujarat, and Nashik to Mumbai – diverted at Vanjarapatti Bridge via Chavindra–Wadpe to the Mumbai–Nashik Highway.

From Vasai–Anjurphata – vehicles will use the Mumbai–Nashik–Mankoli route.

From Kalyan–Mumbai towards Gujarat – vehicles will be stopped at Rajnoli Naka and diverted via Chavindra–Wadpe–Vanjarapatti.

From Talvali Naka – vehicles will take Khoni Village–Parol road through Vanjarapatti–Chavindra–Wadpe–Nashik road.

Exemptions and Enforcement

Essential service vehicles, including ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles, are exempt from the order.

The traffic ban came into effect on August 23 and will remain in force until further notice, traffic officials confirmed.