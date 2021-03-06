WomenInKhaki: Meet Rama Harwalkar, Thane cop who teaches children about good touch, bad touch

With a increasing number of cases of child sexual abuse reporting every day, it has become crucial to imbibe the sense of good and bad touch among children.

In one such campaign, to equip school kids with the weapon of information on good touch and bad touch and defeat many perpetrators, Mumbai police had launched a Police Didi.

Rama Harwalkar from Thane's DN Nagar police station, under this campaign, goes to different schools to teach students about the same.

While narrating her experience of a session which she held in Thane based school, Harwalkar said that after her session, once a girl approached her crying and told her about the neighbour who used to torture her every day. Later, she said the complaint was lodged and the culprit was arrested.

She also said that after the incident, the teachers in the school had informed police that the girl was on the verge of going into depression. "The reason for her depression is clear now," Harwalkar said.

"The girl is safe and happy now," proud Harwalkar stated in a video that was uploaded by Mumbai police as a #WomenInKhaki campaign ahead of Women's day on March 8.

She also appealed to parents to let their children know about the good touch and bad touch.