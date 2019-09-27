Mumbai: Police Didi helps nail sex fiend

SACHIN GAAD

Mumbai: The 'Police Didi' programme organised by Bhoiwada Police earlier this week at a school in Parel helped them nab a serial child abuser, who sexually abused his minor wards last November.

Bhoiwada Police had organised a session with 'Police Didi' for students on September 23. During the session, the woman police sub-inspector Sunita Dighe, who was conducting the session, saw a girl in the classroom get upset on learning about good touch and bad touch.

Later, the girl was talking to her friends but when Dighe approached her, she began to cry. When asked why she was crying, the girl narrated her ordeal. She told Dighe, last year her tuition teacher had abused her in the way it was shown in the documentary during the lecture.

In the midst of class, her tutor had abused her, as well as her 10-year-old friend multiple times.

After learning about her ordeal, Bhoiwada Police approached her family. On learning of the incident, her mother lodged an offence and soon after, the tutor was arrested.

"We have arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code section of molestation (354) and sections 8,10,12 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said senior inspector Vinod Kambale, of Bhoiwada police station.

The police have also taken down the statement of the 10-year-old friend who was mentioned by the girl, who also confirmed that the tutor had physically abused her.

According to sources, many parents have complained about the teacher in the past, after which he was removed from class administration. 'Police Didi' is an initiative by Mumbai Police wherein a woman police officer visits schools and conducts sessions on 'good touch' and 'bad touch', and students are shown educational films on the subject.