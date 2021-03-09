Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bandra, Khar, Santacruz has highest COVID-19 growth rate

Mumbai: The ‘H’ west ward -- which has in its ambit Bandra West, Khar East and Santacruz West -- has the highest COVID growth rate, even though the number of daily active cases is not very high.

The ward has 384 active cases and ranks amongst the lowest ten wards in case tally; however, the daily growth rate is 0.41 percent, which is the second highest in the city after K west ward (0.42 percent).Senior civic officials said that most of the cases that are being reported from this ward are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“Most of the new cases are close contacts of those who were infected earlier; now, we are aggressively tracing the contacts and isolating as many patients as we can,” Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of HW ward, told the FPJ.“While we are doing our best to contain the spread, people must not let their guard down either and strictly abide by the protocols,” Vispute added. More than 95 percent of the cases are being reported from high rises and some areas like SV Road and Santacruz have also reported cases in clusters.