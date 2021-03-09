Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bandra, Khar, Santacruz has highest COVID-19 growth rate

Mumbai: The ‘H’ west ward -- which has in its ambit Bandra West, Khar East and Santacruz West -- has the highest COVID growth rate, even though the number of daily active cases is not very high.
The ward has 384 active cases and ranks amongst the lowest ten wards in case tally; however, the daily growth rate is 0.41 percent, which is the second highest in the city after K west ward (0.42 percent).Senior civic officials said that most of the cases that are being reported from this ward are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.
“Most of the new cases are close contacts of those who were infected earlier; now, we are aggressively tracing the contacts and isolating as many patients as we can,” Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of HW ward, told the FPJ.“While we are doing our best to contain the spread, people must not let their guard down either and strictly abide by the protocols,” Vispute added. More than 95 percent of the cases are being reported from high rises and some areas like SV Road and Santacruz have also reported cases in clusters.
“The overall base is low in HW ward, we observed this trend last year as well; but now as we start tracing more and more contacts, the active case count will fall gradually,” Congress corporator Asif Zakaria told the FPJ.Alongside HW, R Central (Borivli), K west (Andheri West, Juhu, Oshiwara), and R south (Kandivli) have the highest number of active cases in the city. Presently these three wards comprise 20 percent of the total active cases in Mumbai.Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC, visited these wards last Saturday and did a ground-level survey.
“The areas from which cases are being reported are scattered and there are no cluster cases so far,” Kakani told FPJ.“Most of the fresh cases are of citizens who attended functions or have travelled recently; so, we have asked the local ward officials to ascertain the fortnightly whereabouts of every positive patient and isolate all the close contacts,” Kakani added.
Bhagyashree Kapse, Assistant Municipal Commissioner and in-charge of RC (Borivli) ward, said that 54 percent of the new infections are among those who have attended functions or have travelled recently and 25 percent of the new cases are their close contacts.“We are isolating the high-risk contacts immediately and floors of residential buildings are also being sealed,” Kapse told FPJ,“We have identified all the crowded spaces in our ward and have deployed the maximum number of marshals in these areas aggressively fining violators for not covering faces,” Kapse added.
