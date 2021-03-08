Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1,088 new Covid cases on Monday

After reporting over 11000 and 10000 cases for three consecutive days, Maharashtra on Monday recorded a significant slump in Covid-19 cases with 8,744 new cases.

Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new covid19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,500, On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. The number of cases and death plummeted on Sunday with 8,744 cases and 22 deaths due to covid 19 infections. With this, the total number of active cases in the state jumped to 97,637.

As many as 9,068 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 20,77,112.

Meanwhile, Mumbai too witnessed a marginal slump in the number of cases recorded on Monday with 1008 new cases and four deaths. The number of cumulative cases and fatality toll has reached 3,34,572 and 11,504 respectively. As of Sunday, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 10,779.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Dadar and Mahim too have shown a significant spike with cumulative case count of the areas surging to 5175 and 5078 respectively.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai and its satellite towns, reported 1,770 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,42,120 while the fatality count stood at 19,890.

Nashik division's Covid-19 tally is 3,02,902 and the death count stands at 5,311. The number of cases recorded so far in the Pune division stood at 5,41,223 and the death toll at 11,798. Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,453 cases and 4,079 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 84,786 and death count at 2,066. Latur division has reported 88,711 cases until now and 2,553 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 1,08,300 cases while 1,847 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has recorded 2,39,830 infections and 4,866 fatalities so far, the official informed.