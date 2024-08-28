Kerala Tourism Hosts Partnership Meet 2024 In Mumbai

Kerala Tourism organized a B2B meeting in Mumbai | FPJ/ Swarana Srikanth

On Wednesday, Kerala Tourism organized a B2B meeting in Mumbai to connect with stakeholders and facilitate their role in the growth of the tourism sector of the state. This meeting was strategically hosted ahead of the anticipated holiday season ahead. From ayurvedic healthcare brands to hotels, 50 brands participated in the partnership gathering including Kairali - The Ayurvedic Healing Village, Ramada by Wyndham Alleppey, Spiceland Holidays and more.

“Tourism investment and partner meet is a gamechanger. It helps the government, which acts as a facilitator to the industry, in riding the high-growth trajectory Kerala tourism has seen in recent times. Such meetings establish the sense that the industry works on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and is majorly driven by people and their interests,” said Aswin P Kumar KAS, Deputy Director (Planning), Kerala Tourism.

Aswin P Kumar KAS, Deputy Director (Planning), Kerala Tourism | FPJ/ Swarna Srikanth

Kerala Tourism organized a B2B meeting in Mumbai | FPJ/ Swarna Srikanth

Read Also Kerala Tourism shares exciting posts to hint that Thrissur Pooram 2023 is on the calendar

Speaking to the media, the official further stated that the state aims to cross the 14 lakh foreign visitor count by 2026 while pointing out that the domestic tourist count is already seeing a record surge. As for the first quarter (January-March) of this year, Kerala attracted 50,37,307 domestic tourists compared to 49,36,274 visitors in the corresponding period the last years, registering a 2.05 percent increase, in a rousing endorsement of its touristy appeal.

He stated that the tourism in Kerala, similar to many key locations, witnessed a dip since the COVID-19 pandemic. In pre-COVID times, it was the year 2019 when the state registered the highest growth rate in domestic and total tourist arrivals in 24 years with their number pegged at 1,95,74,004, comprising 1,83,84,233 domestic tourists and 11,89,771 visitors from abroad, the deputy director said.

Addressing the recent flooding and landslide in Wayanad, Aswin ensured that the region is safe to visit now and travel enthusiasts can plan their tickets to the picturesque destination located in the midst of nature. “Wayand is safe and there’s nothing to worry about. Come and experience it,” he said while drawing the attention of tourists towards one of Kerala’s much-loved travel spots.

Read Also Kerala Tourism shares exciting posts to hint that Thrissur Pooram 2023 is on the calendar

When asked about the new plans and initiatives, the Kerala Tourism official said there are two major projects underway - Biodiversity tourism in Kollam (caravan tourism) and literary tourism circuit in North Kerala’s Malabar region. He also noted that there were plans underway focused on Varkala and Kumarakom where tourists can explore the beaches and backwaters, respectively.

Kerala Tourism’s first Partnership Meet was held in Vadodara, followed by Surat earlier this month. Kerala Tourism now looks forward to bringing together businesses in Pune on August 29. Later in the year, similar meetings are scheduled in cities like Chennai and Kolkata to foster B2B relationships and enhance state tourism.

Along with table-to-table discussions, the event was marked with a portrayal of the cultural beauty of the God’s Own Country. A series of performances reflecting the music, dance, and martial arts attributes of the state, under the guidance of director Kalamandalam Gopalakrishnan, were presented on the stage by the Kathakali School (Centre for Performing Arts and Culture) in Cheruthuruthy, Kerala.