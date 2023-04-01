After Mumbai, are Spiderman co-stars Tom Holland & Zendaya in Munnar? Kerala Tourism shares picture on April Fools Day | Twitter

After being spotted in Mumbai, a picture of Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands in Munnar, Kerala are doing the rounds on social media.

It was rumoured that the two were in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening. However, they were not spotted at the event, which saw the who's who from the world of glamour including names such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan among many others.

The official account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday, shared a picture of Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar. However, is the image true or a prank on April Fools Day?

The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'. Netizens weren't convinced with the edited photo as many guessed the tweet to be an April Fool's prank. A person commented: "Kudos to editor." Another said: "Nice try don't do it again."

Fact Check: The image originally comes from the couple's shopping date in Boston. The click that shows the Spiderman actors dressed casually with Zendaya in a gray sweater and jeans, toting a Fendi bag comes from the city's Newbury Street. Also, it isn't a recent photograph but dates to 2022.

