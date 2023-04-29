Kerala Tourism shares exciting posts to hint that Thrissur Pooram 2023 is on the calendar

Thrissur Pooram is a Malayalam festival celebrated annually at Vadakkunnathan Temple. This year it falls on April 30. The festival marks an enchanting experience with a huge procession, chenda melam, a collection of over 50 elephants dressed with various golden ornaments, and so on.

Ahead of the date, Kerala Tourism on Twitter shared several tweets to grab the attention of travel enthusiasts and make them book tickets to God's Own Country right away. From the typical 'Art and the artist' template to a video of a foreigner expressing her eagerness to witness the festival, the page tweeted some visuals that would interest every person who loves Indian culture and its beauty.

Taking to the microblogging platform on April 26, they wrote, "...the pooram of poorams – the Thrissur Pooram springs to life... Don’t miss the display of caparisoned elephants and dazzling parasols to the throb of the Ilanjithara melam." "Be there," they added to suggest that you can't just miss attending the festival and lose the vibe.

Don’t miss the display of caparisoned elephants and dazzling parasols to the throb of the Ilanjithara melam – a charged up performance with traditional drums elevating thousands to a divine euphoric state. And then, comes the grand finale of the spectacular fireworks. Be there. — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) April 26, 2023

Raising the josh a little more, Kerala Tourism wrote in another tweet, "A feast for the eyes and ears, not to mention the soul. You will be there, won’t you?" The tweets were complemented with eye-stealing images to melt viewers' hearts.

A feast for the eyes and ears, not to mention the soul. You will be there, won’t you? — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) April 27, 2023

Then came the post featuring an artist setting the mood right for the festival by preparing ornaments for the jumbo.

Another tweet shared by Kerala Tourism filmed a woman named Camila from Argentina expressing why she’s excited about witnessing the State’s biggest festival with its spectacular display of pageantry and rituals.

