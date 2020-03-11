FPJ EXCLUSIVE: BMC sets up executive committee to monitor corporate environment responsibility

The committee, with a view to promoting innovative and sustainable solutions in the content of Mumbai city, will direct the project proponent to undertake a slew of activities including management of sewage through soil based treatment, urban forestry through Miyawaki technique, investment in improving learning outcomes on environment issues and use of solar and other energy efficient equipment or infrastructure.

CER is applicable multiple city projects including infrastructure creation for drinking water supply, sanitation, health facilities, focus on learning outcomes in education, skill development, electrification comprising solar, solid waste management, rain water harvesting and urban forestry in community areas.

As per the circular, the executive committee will meet as and when CER proposals are received. It can also direct the project proponent in the areas of decentralised solid waste management infrastructure and toilets with bio-digester technology, rainwater harvesting and subsequent use of the water, fulfilling needs of local hospitals to service the needy and patient care, skilling of the local youth and differently aided citizens and local and city wide awareness for local farmers, horticulturists and fishermen and measures to increase their yield.