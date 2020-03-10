Latest coronavirus update in India: Number of cases rise to 59; three more people test positive in Pune

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise, with the total number of people who tested positive crossing 50 on Tuesday.

According to Sanjeeva Kumar, the Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, out of the total number of cases, 16 are citizens of Italy, while the rest are Indian nationals. The virus has so far not claimed any lives.

Three people tested positive for the virus in Pune on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to five.