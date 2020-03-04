Latest news on coronavirus in India: Top ten updates from Modi giving up Holi to B'wood stars cancelling multi-city tours

A total of 90,893 cases of the novel coronavirus infections and 3,110 deaths, mostly in China, have been reported till Wednesday.

The cases have also been reported in South Korea, Italy and Iran. In India, too, at least 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Here are the top 10 updates from the day:

1. A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement. It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.

2. Amid the coronavirus scare, the Maharashtra government issued a statement saying that except the medical staff treating the infection or those who have come in contact with patients, others need not use face masks.

In a statement titled "CORONA-KNOW IT TO FIGHT IT", the state health department said the general public need not use face masks.