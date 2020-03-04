Latest news on Coronavirus in India: Not a single suspected patient found in Maharashtra, says Maha Health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra government has stepped up drive across the state to curb the transmission of coronavirus. So far not a single suspected patient was found in the state. Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope has called upon the citizens not to panic and sought their active cooperation to fight the deadly virus.
The Cyber crime cell had been directed to file offences against people spreading false messages on social media. Not a single suspected patient had been found in the entire Maharashtra and so the people of the state should not panic.
Till date, 65,121 travellers arriving at Mumbai International Airport had undergone thermal scanning of which 401 passengers came from the coronavirus affected countries. Out of these, 152 were patients admitted to various hospitals and they were tested twice, for the coronavirus. The laboratory reports of 149 people were found negative while 143 were released from the hospitals.
At present six people are kept under observation. Two in Naidu and Mangeshkar hospitals in Pune while four others at Kasturba and Hinduja hospitals in Mumbai.
Further, Tope informed that all travellers arriving by the ships are also tested at the ports. As of today, 676 travellers arriving by 30 ships had undergone tests for coronavirus and none of them were found to be infected.
''As per the instructions of the union government, the tests of passengers coming from 12 countries at the Mumbai International Airport were done but now, all the travelers coming from other countries had to undergo thermal scanning. It had been made mandatory for all of them to submit an affidavit mentioning from which country they are coming and where do they intend to go. Similarly, their contact details and other information is also sought in the affidavit,'' Tope told FPJ after replying to a discussion on this issue in the state council.
Tope informed that the Quarantine facility (isolated ward) is made available at Kasturba, Rajwadi, Kurla, Bandra and Balasaheb Thackeray trauma care in Mumbai. Besides this, at least 10-bed Quarantine wards are erected at district hospitals across the state.
