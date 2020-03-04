Latest news on Coronavirus in India: Not a single suspected patient found in Maharashtra, says Maha Health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra government has stepped up drive across the state to curb the transmission of coronavirus. So far not a single suspected patient was found in the state. Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope has called upon the citizens not to panic and sought their active cooperation to fight the deadly virus.

The Cyber crime cell had been directed to file offences against people spreading false messages on social media. Not a single suspected patient had been found in the entire Maharashtra and so the people of the state should not panic.

Till date, 65,121 travellers arriving at Mumbai International Airport had undergone thermal scanning of which 401 passengers came from the coronavirus affected countries. Out of these, 152 were patients admitted to various hospitals and they were tested twice, for the coronavirus. The laboratory reports of 149 people were found negative while 143 were released from the hospitals.