Latest news on Coronavirus in India: Indian Embassy helps to Navi Mumbai family stuck in Iran

“They cut short of the trip and booked their return ticket of February 28. Unfortunately, the Indian government stopped all flight coming from Iran on February 27 evening due to fear of the spread of coronavirus,” said Momin.

Momin said that as per the original plan, they had a return ticket of March 3. “Since the flight operation is closed, they have no option but to stay inside the hotel room and cannot go outside due to possible contraction of coronavirus,” he said.

Since the family had 10 days of travel plan and accordingly kept medicines. After 10 days, they had no medicines. “My parents as well as myself had sent an email to the Ministry of External Affair (MEA) and sought help,” said Momin. He added that the MEA responded and provided medicine and assured all help.

“I received information that a team of doctors and scientists are going Iran to scan them as there is no facility of coronavirus scanning in Iraq,” said Momin. He added that after scanning, they will be brought back to India.