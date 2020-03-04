Latest news on Coronavirus in India: Till now 28 positive cases of COVID-19 in India, says Harsh Vardhan

All international passengers will be screened on the airports: Union Health Minister
All the international passengers will be part of screening on the airports: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Have decided not to participate in any Holi celebrations this year, says Amit Shah
Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family, said Amit Shah.
Till now 28 positive cases of COVID-19 in India, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: Till now, there have been 28 positive cases of Coronavirus in India.
Requested all hospitals in Delhi to develop good quality isolation wards, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: We have requested all hospitals in Delhi to develop good quality isolation wards, in order to stay prepared if more cases of Coronavirus are suspected in the national capital.
I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan, says JP Nadda
BJP President JP Nadda: The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.
Hyderabad Metro Rail officials spray disinfectant at stations and inside metro coaches
Telangana: Hyderabad Metro Rail sprayed disinfectant at stations & inside metro coaches. The state government has also issued public advisories as part of an awareness campaign.
14 Italian nationals have high viral load and are asymptomatic
Delhi: 14 out of 21 Italian nationals have high viral load and are asymptomatic, further tests underway. The 21 Italian nationals are currently lodged at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla.
Navneet Rana arrives at the Parliament wearing a mask
Delhi: Independent MP from Maharashtra, Navneet Rana arrives at the Parliament wearing a mask.
Will not participate in any Holi programmes: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.
