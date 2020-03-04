'Lehenga mein virus corona ghusal ba': Bhojpuri singer Guddu Rangila's fusion of coronavirus and Holi infuriates internet

Bhojpuri singer and songwriter Diamond star aka Guddu Rangila has come up with an unusual fusion of coronavirus and the festival of colours-Holi.

Rangila is extremely popular in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. His songs, mostly vulgar, are based around Holi which has earned him the moniker ‘Holi Samrat’.

The singer and songwriter is obsessed with "lehenga" and "bhauji". All his songs revolve around these same words- "Apna lehenga mein NRC laagu hokhey na dem", "Holi mein izzat nahi bachat ho", "Mot pichkari majanua ke"- are some of his tracks.

Rangila's new song is titled '‘Humra lehenga mein coronavirus ghusal ba". His ability to combine the novel coronavirus which has killed over three thousand people world-wide and Holi, along with his favourite words "lehenga" and "bhauji", has left the internet both amused and infuriated.