Sonam Kapoor's 'second-class citizens' sets cat among pigeons, actor trolled on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor is known for being vocal and voicing her opinion. The Neerja actress does not like mincing her words, even if it means ending up getting trolled. In the past few days, Sonam has been trolled and slammed for her take on various matters; whether it was the remake of Mr.India, the Delhi violence or for her recent tweet on women empowerment.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is a supporter of women empowerment and does not take things lying down when it comes to this topic.

Recently, the actress turned cover girl for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. The fashion-enthusiast and couture-lover channeled her inner princess and dressed up in some drool-worthy outfits that made her look nothing short of a diva.

However, there began trouble in paradise when Sonam Kapoor went all out on the women empowerment matter. Her tweets sent Twitterati into a frenzy and ignited another trolling session.

Sonam started by tweeting about working as a 'strong female lead' and then in her next tweet, she wrote about how she always battled being treated a second-class citizen.