Sonam Kapoor's 'second-class citizens' sets cat among pigeons, actor trolled on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor is known for being vocal and voicing her opinion. The Neerja actress does not like mincing her words, even if it means ending up getting trolled. In the past few days, Sonam has been trolled and slammed for her take on various matters; whether it was the remake of Mr.India, the Delhi violence or for her recent tweet on women empowerment.
For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is a supporter of women empowerment and does not take things lying down when it comes to this topic.
Recently, the actress turned cover girl for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. The fashion-enthusiast and couture-lover channeled her inner princess and dressed up in some drool-worthy outfits that made her look nothing short of a diva.
However, there began trouble in paradise when Sonam Kapoor went all out on the women empowerment matter. Her tweets sent Twitterati into a frenzy and ignited another trolling session.
Sonam started by tweeting about working as a 'strong female lead' and then in her next tweet, she wrote about how she always battled being treated a second-class citizen.
Here is a lowdown of all that happened:
Next, Kapoor went onto write about how women have to strive harder and cut through thousands of years of patriarchy.
This did not go down well with netizens, and led to the actress getting trolled massively:
If this was not enough, the actress retweeted a tweet wherein the story of the origin of North Indians is explained in something called the Aryan Migration Theory.
Furthermore, she went on to tweet about how Hindu extremists were trolling her, rather than celebrating her.
Sonam Kapoor's ' second class citizen' remark caused not only her, but also her dad, Anil Kapoor to get trolled. Here is what Twitter had to say:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)