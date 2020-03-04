Latest news on Coronavirus in India: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga asks Delhi Commissioner to 'suspend breath analysis test for drunk drivers'

Bhartiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has written to Delhi Police Commissioner requesting him to suspend the breath analysis test for drunk drivers amidst the major coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, he wrote, "In the light of the ongoing ncovid2019 (corona) infections, to protect further spread of the disease, I request you to please suspend the breath analysis test for drunk drivers."

Bagga added that breath is one of the main reasons behind the spread of the virus. He further wrote, "One the situation normalises, you may resume this exercise in the national capital."

He took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted the letter.