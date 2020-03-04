Latest news on Coronavirus in India: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga asks Delhi Commissioner to 'suspend breath analysis test for drunk drivers'

Bhartiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has written to Delhi Police Commissioner requesting him to suspend the breath analysis test for drunk drivers amidst the major coronavirus outbreak.
In the letter, he wrote, "In the light of the ongoing ncovid2019 (corona) infections, to protect further spread of the disease, I request you to please suspend the breath analysis test for drunk drivers."
Bagga added that breath is one of the main reasons behind the spread of the virus. He further wrote, "One the situation normalises, you may resume this exercise in the national capital."
He took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted the letter.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda took to Twitter and said that they won't participate in any Holi Milan celebration in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi tweeted.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in the press conference, on Wednesday said that 28 cases of coronavirus are reported so far in the country. "Out of these 28, three are from Kerala, one each from Delhi and Telangana, six from Agra, an Italian group which had come to India for travelling and their Indian driver which makes it seventeen people," he said.
He added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.
"Till yesterday, we have screened about 5.89 lakh passengers at airports, over 15 thousand at major and minor seaports and over 10 lakh at the borders with Nepal. About 27 thousand were under community surveillance until yesterday," he added.
More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths has reached 3,110 globally, said World Health Organisation (WHO).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)