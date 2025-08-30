Fire Breaks Out At Spice Factory Office In UP's Hapur - VIDEO

Fire Breaks Out At Spice Factory Office | X/@bstvlive

Hapur: A major fire broke out in the office of a spice factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday, triggering panic among local residents. The incident took place in the Jasroop Nagar locality, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nagar Kotwali police station.

According to initial reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick plumes of smoke and massive flames emerging from the building, prompting chaos in the area as people rushed to safety.

Emergency services were quickly alerted and teams from the fire department arrived at the scene to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

Video of the incident shows massive flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the factory premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No Casualties

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. However, significant damage to property is expected. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.