Coronavirus update in India: How sellers are inflating price of N-95 masks on Amazon and Flipkart

The debate on the dos and don’ts regarding prevention of coronavirus continues, with experts saying that regular surgical masks will not help in any way. These experts have also encouraged the use of N-95 masks. However, since reports of the need for these masks came out, there has been a significant rise in their price.

The N-95 mask is different from the regular mask as it has a thicker respirator. However, according to an article by Live Science, it is still not recommended for public use, at least not at this point. That's because, in part, it's challenging to put on these masks and wear them for long periods of time. The experts also feel that stocking up on these respirators will result in a shortage, thereby putting medical workers and those who really need the masks at risk.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was apprised of the situation of the sudden price rise and he said: “If people are taking advantage and misusing this time, then they should be labelled as "black sheep" and a mechanism to punish them should be implemented.”