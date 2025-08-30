Asaram Bapu Surrenders At Jodhpur Jail After Rajasthan High Court Rejects Interim Bail

Asaram Bapu | File Image

With the Rajasthan High Court refusing to extend his interim bail, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been serving life sentence for raping a minor, surrendered at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

Previous Bail Granted for Medical Reasons

Asaram, 84, had been given bail on January 7 this year for the first time in 12 years of imprisonment in view of medical reasons.

Court Cites Stable Health Condition

A high court bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur had dismissed Asaram's interim bail plea during the hearing on August 27.

Referring to the medical board report from the doctors of Government Hospital, Ahmedabad, the court stated that Asaram's health condition is stable and he does not require hospitalisation or continuous medical care.

Read Also Rajasthan High Court Extends Interim Bail Of Rape Convict Asaram Till Aug 29 On Health Grounds

Arguments by Asaram's Lawyer

During the hearing on August 27, Asaram's lawyer Nishant Bodha argued that Asaram had been taken to AIIMS Jodhpur on August 21, where doctors reported a deterioration in his health condition.

However, the High Court did not accept this argument and, relying on the medical board's report from Ahmedabad, dismissed the bail plea.

The court also observed that Asaram had made several trips for treatment in the past 3-4 months and received treatment at different hospitals in various cities, but did not undergo regular follow-ups at any hospital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)