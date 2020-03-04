Latest Coronavirus news in India: After PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and JP Nadda refrain from celebrating Holi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he won't celebrate the festival of Holi in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also vowed to do the same.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year and also appealed everyone to avoid public gatherings.

He wrote, "Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year." "I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family," he added.