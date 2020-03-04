Latest Coronavirus news in India: After PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and JP Nadda refrain from celebrating Holi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he won't celebrate the festival of Holi in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also vowed to do the same.
Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year and also appealed everyone to avoid public gatherings.
He wrote, "Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year." "I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family," he added.
BJP President JP Nadda also said that he will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Nadda added that countries across the world and the medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread of coronavirus.
He wrote, "The world is battling COVID -19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy."
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that he won't participate in any Holi Milan programme because experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
He tweeted, "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme."
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that 28 positive cases of the disease have been identified till date in the country.
"Out of these 28, three are from Kerala, one each from Delhi and Telangana, six from Agra, an Italian group which had come to India for travelling and their Indian driver which makes it seventeen people," he said.
According to WHO, more than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths has reached 3,110 globally.
