'Don't lick your fingers': Amid coronavirus outbreak, Trump slams Mike Bloomberg for 'unsanitary and dangerous' practice

With the global coronavirus outbreak reaching new highs everyday, it is perhaps not the best idea to eat without washing your hands or for that matter to thoroughly lick your fingers after eating something, no matter how delicious it may be.
US President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter to share an undated video of former New York City Mayor and currently a candidate for the US Democratic Presidential primaries, Michael Bloomberg, or as Trump calls him, "Mini Mike".
In the video Bloomberg can be seen ripping the crust off before taking a bite of pizza and then diligently licking his fingers clean. He then proceeds to touch what is presumably another food or drink carton adjacent to the pizza box. Keep in mind that we don't know if there were any other individuals sharing the food in question.
"Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!" wrote Trump.
And while he seems to be implying that it is a threat in light of the coronavirus outbreak, we're not sure when the video in question was actually taken.
Now, Donald Trump knows, perhaps better than most, that it is sometimes hard to resist finger lickin' good food, but the video has alarmed or revolted many others.
As one Twitter user wrote, "Gotta admit, if this video is real, that’s really gross for Mike Bloomberg to lick his fingers and then touch the coffee container that is shared with everyone else."
But we can see how "rip the crust off" might be a sore point for the President.
Politics aside, the crust is what should be consumed first. After all, when Pizza Hut introduced a stuffed crust, it was Trump's commercial that had suggested that we eat the slice "crust first".
Now, we agree with President Trump. Bloomberg's actions are certainly "unsanitary" and stuffed crust, most agree, is a rather delicious creation.
But many took to Twitter to state that his vice president, Mike Pence had recently been spotted on video touching his nose before shaking hands with several others. Ironically, this was during a coronavirus briefing that put Pence in charge of handling the virus issue.
Coming to the coronavirus, it has so far claimed nine lives in the United States and over 3,100 globally. In America, over a 100 cases have so far been recorded.
But not to worry. In the words of the President himself, "there’s a very good chance you’re not going to die."
