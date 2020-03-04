'Don't lick your fingers': Amid coronavirus outbreak, Trump slams Mike Bloomberg for 'unsanitary and dangerous' practice

With the global coronavirus outbreak reaching new highs everyday, it is perhaps not the best idea to eat without washing your hands or for that matter to thoroughly lick your fingers after eating something, no matter how delicious it may be.

US President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter to share an undated video of former New York City Mayor and currently a candidate for the US Democratic Presidential primaries, Michael Bloomberg, or as Trump calls him, "Mini Mike".

In the video Bloomberg can be seen ripping the crust off before taking a bite of pizza and then diligently licking his fingers clean. He then proceeds to touch what is presumably another food or drink carton adjacent to the pizza box. Keep in mind that we don't know if there were any other individuals sharing the food in question.

"Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!" wrote Trump.

And while he seems to be implying that it is a threat in light of the coronavirus outbreak, we're not sure when the video in question was actually taken.