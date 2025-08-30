UP Cancels 71 NEET UG Admissions Over Fake Freedom Fighter Quota Certificates | Representational image

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled admissions of 71 students in medical colleges after an inquiry revealed that they had secured seats under the freedom fighter quota by using forged certificates.

The investigation was initiated following complaints that ineligible candidates were misusing the quota meant for descendants of freedom fighters. A three-member probe committee, set up by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), verified the documents submitted by students over the last three academic sessions. The panel found that the certificates used by at least 71 students were either fake or obtained without proper authorisation.

Officials said the admissions of these students have been cancelled with immediate effect and their seats will now be allotted to deserving candidates through counselling. The government has also directed district administrations to lodge FIRs against those involved in preparing and submitting fraudulent documents.

The freedom fighter quota in professional courses was introduced decades ago as a mark of respect for those who fought for India’s independence. However, authorities admitted that the verification process remained lax, allowing fraudulent claims to go unnoticed.

A senior health department official said, “This is a clear case of cheating the system and depriving genuine candidates of their right. Strict action will be taken not only against the students but also against officials who failed to scrutinise the certificates.”

Opposition parties were quick to seize on the issue. The Samajwadi Party alleged that the government’s negligence allowed the racket to thrive. “This is yet another example of the system’s failure. The government must explain how such large-scale fraud went unchecked for years,” Rajendra Chaudhry, an SP spokesperson said.

Political analysts noted that the move to cancel admissions was necessary but also highlighted gaps in governance. “The incident exposes systemic weaknesses. The quota was meant as a symbolic honour for freedom fighters’ families, but it has now become a tool for misuse. Unless digital verification is made mandatory, such scams will continue,” said Lucknow-based analyst Rakesh Tripathi.

The state government has now decided to digitise and centralise the verification of such certificates to prevent misuse in future.