Coronavirus in India: Five patients quarantined in Pune, treatment underway in Naidu hospital

The total number of patients to test positive for Coronavirus in Pune rose to 5 on Tuesday after the taxi driver who drove the Dubai-returned couple from Mumbai to Pune and two other co-passengers of the plane tested positive. The patients are quarantined at Naidu Hospital in the city and the treatment is underway.

The couple had returned from Dubai. Earlier, mild symptoms of Coronavirus were found in one of these two patients. However, later both were tested positive.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar had said that the information about all the people who came in contact with these two patients and the places where they have visited, was being observed, keenly.

He further said that both the patients were tested and the information about the places they travelled in last fortnight had been gathered. It is learnt that both of them had visited Dubai with a group of 40 people in February-end and returned home on March 1. One of these two patients had problems and visited the doctor on March 8. His reports were found positive but because Dubai had not been included in the list of affected nations declared by the union government, these two were not quarantined on March 1 when they returned to India.