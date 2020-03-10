Latest coronavirus update in India: After emergence of 6 new cases, Kerala declares public health emergency

With this, a total of 12 cases have been reported throughout the state, half of them in Pathanamthitta, where the family coming from Italy interacted with a large number of people before they were confined to the isolation wards.

As many as 270 people who came into contact with the Italy-returned family have been identified and are in the process of being isolated. Overall, about 775 persons in the Pathanamthitta district are under observation either in hospitals or homes.

Another family returning from Italy is also under observation after a three-year old child was tested positive. The parents, along with the child, have been admitted to the isolation ward at Kalamassery Medical College near Ernakaulam when the child tested positive at the airport screening. A large number of people, either co-passengers of the same flight, or other who came into contact with them are being identified.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a news conference after the special cabinet meeting that as many as 1216 cases are under observation throughout the state. Of them 149 are in hospitals while the remaining are confined to their homes with a special isolation protocol in force.

So far, 807 samples have been referred to virology tests, out of which the results in 717 were found to be negative.

Religious and community leaders had already advised their followers to cancel all big congregations in view of the virus threat. Churchgoers have also been advised to refrain from physical contact during the Sign of Peace, the liturgical practice during the service when parishioners usually greet each other with a handshake, hug or a kiss on the cheek. They are encouraged instead to bow, and also take the communion wafer by hand.