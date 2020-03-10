Latest coronavirus update in India: 3 tested positive for virus in Karnataka, taking number of infected people to 4

Bengaluru: As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said here on Tuesday.
"So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19.
The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined..," Sriramulu said in a tweet.
Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, "I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further."
However, the minister did not elaborate. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar convened a meeting with the health department officials to assess preparedness and ensure public safety.
