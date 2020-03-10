Latest coronavirus update in India: 6 people test positive in Kerala, exams up to Class 7 cancelled till March 31

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said 6 people from the state have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of people infected by the deadly pandemic in the state to 12.
"Six more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, the total number of the state is now 12," Kerala Chief Minister said, reported news agency ANI. These fresh cases were reported from Pathanamthitta, where already five positive patients are now under isolation.
Kerala Chief Minister also suspended classes and exams up to seventh standard till March 31. However, exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. "Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31," Vijayan said, reported news agency ANI.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India touched 47 with seven more persons testing positive since Sunday. The seven who were tested positive are two in Pune and one each from Kerala’s Ernakulam, Delhi, UP, Amritsar and Jammu.
(Inputs from Agencies)
