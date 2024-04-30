Software Engineer Duped Of ₹5 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Cyber Crime Officers

Representative Image |

A 27-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had been duped by a gang of scammers who first called him claiming that a parcel of his containing unauthorised items, destined for Taiwan has been seized and that his Aadhar card has been misused. Then on the pretext of checking his financial details, the scammers induced him to transfer Rs 5 lakh in beneficiary bank accounts and duped him.

Police Gives Detailed Information On The Incident

According to the police, the victim is a software engineer and is a resident of Jalgaon. On April 08, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person who claimed to be calling from a courier company office. The caller informed the victim a parcel of his that he had booked from Andheri destined for Taiwan has been seized at the Mumbai Airport since it contained unauthorised items. The victim told the caller that the said parcel did not belong to him, after which the caller told him that he is transferring the call to the Mumbai Cyber Crime office.

The scammer then gave a Skype ID to the victim and asked him to make a video call. The victim made a call and saw a man wearing a police uniform on the call. He then asked the victim to share his Aadhar Card and photograph and informed the victim that a money laundering probe has been initiated on his Aadhar card. The fraudster then told that victim that his financial verification would be done and shared a letter with the victim which stated that he would have to pay a certain amount and once the verification is done, the money would be returned back to him.

The fraudster asked the victim not to disconnect the call and made him stay on the call the entire night and induced him to transfer a total of Rs 5 lakh from his accounts to other beneficiary accounts. The scammer then told the victim that his financial verification had been completed and that he has been found clean and he would get his money back within two days. However, when the victim did not get his money back, he kept contacting the scammers and when he did not get any response, he realised he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

Case Registered

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

