 Railway To Run Additional One Way Summer Special Train From Pune To Ajni
Railway To Run Additional One Way Summer Special Train From Pune To Ajni

Passengers are requested to note and avail facility of these trains.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | File

Railways have decided to run additional One Way Summer special train between Pune to Ajni to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details are as under:-

Train No. 01167 Pune - Ajni one way summer Special train will depart from Pune at 00.20 hrs on 02.05. 2024 &  and will reach Ajni at 15.30 hrs on the same day.

*Halts*: Daund Chord line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad,  Bhusaval, Badnera & Wardha.

*Composition*:  13 AC-3 Tier + One Sleeper Class + Four General Second Class+ One Generator Van + One Luggage cum Guard’s  Brake Van= Total 20 LHB coaches.

*Reservation*: Booking  for Train No.  01167 will be open on 01.5.2024 at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

