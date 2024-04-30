Central Railway To Run One Way Special Train Between Mumbai And Nagpur On May 2 | File Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run one way special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Nagpur on 2.5.2024 to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 02103 One Way Superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on 02.05.2024 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

*Halts:* Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

*Composition:* Two AC 2-Tier cum AC 3-Tier, Three AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class including two guards brake van.

*Reservation:* Bookings for 02103 on special charges will open on 01.05.2024 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.