Shantiniketan's Visva Bharati University bears deserted look as coronavirus halts holi celebrations

More than 30 people have been affected by the virus though no deaths have been reported from India.

Member of Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the university, Sushobhan Sarkar said after a five-hour long emergency meeting of the EC, that the customary 'Basanto Utsav', which has been held at the campus for ages as the festival of colours, will not be held this year.

"The coronavirus spreads from a gathering and it is a dangerous virus as we have to look out for small kids. If one incident happens we cannot have any other option. Hence the EC declared the Basanto Utsav closed this year. We will try to have it next time," said a senior EC member.

The EC meeting took place in the wake of a letter received from MHRD and Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting all universities not to hold anything where there is a gathering, he said.

The UGC in its letter to Visva Bharati said for taking combative measures to check the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, a coordinated effort is the collective need.

"All universities and their affiliated colleges are therefore requested to take necessary precautions and follow the advisory given below in prevention/reduction of the virus," the letter said.The teachers of the institution also said they were in favour of the move.

Rabindranath Tagore had started 'Dol utsav' in his institution with colourful cultural programmes.The students of Visva-Bharati celebrate this festival with Tagore's 'Ore Grihobasi' song every year as thousands attend from different parts of the country and smear gulal on each other's face.