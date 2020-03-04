Cornavirus Latest News in India: PM Modi say he won't attend Holi programmes to reduce mass gatherings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that he would not be participating in the Holi celebrations, given the coronavirus outbreak.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme."
Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a helpline number +91-11-23978046 for people to inform the government about the suspected cases of coronavirus. Alongwith the number, the ministry has also issued an email-id ncov2019@gmail.com in order to combat the spread of the virus in India.
The ministry has also issued guidlines for prevention of the virus in its advisory.
This is a developing story
