Holi 2020: Purists fume as Rabindra Bharati University students ‘disrespect’ Tagore with ‘vulgar’ words

Pre-holi celebrations or Basanta Utsav as it is known in West Bengal, which is played with dry colours, turned controversial on Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) on BT road. Students dressed traditionally were seem with objectionable Bengali and English words written on their back and chest. While girls wearing sarees wrote these words on the back, the boys wrote these words on their chest. The words make fun of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s songs.

The words were written used gulal or coloured powder. The incident occurred on Thursday inside the premises, however the Vice Chancellor of the university says the students in questions were not from their university. Basanta Utsav celebrations were open to outsiders as is also the case in Vishawa Bharati University in Shantiniketan. Educationists across the country too are shocked at what has happened.