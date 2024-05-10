 Who Is KS Rajanna? 64-Year-Old Physically Challenged Social Worker Conferred With Padma Shri
Physically challenged Rajanna is a social activist from Bengaluru, Karnataka, known for his work in support of the disabled.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
On Thursday, President Draupadi Murmu honoured KS Rajanna with the Padma Shri at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Physically challenged Rajanna is a social activist from Bengaluru, Karnataka, known for his work in support of the disabled.

The Padma Shri awards were conferred in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and other prominent persons.

KS Rajanna arrives to receive Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu (Unseen) for his works for the welfare of persons with disabilities during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, April 9, 2024. | ANI

When his name was called, Rajanna got up from his chair and walked towards Prime Minister Modi to shake hands with him. Modi expressed happiness by holding Rajanna's hands for a few moments.

Rajanna then proceeded towards President Murmu, bowed respectfully, and received the award from her. When he turned to leave, a soldier moved forward to help him. However, in a show of independence, Rajanna refused to accept his help.

'Incredibly determined and resilient'

After Rajanna was conferred with Padma Shri, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to X to congratulate him.

"Lost hands & legs to polio as a kid, doesn't give up, qualifies as mechanical engineer, goes on to win gold in paralympics, turns entrepreneur to give employment to many disabled people. He is Shri KS Rajanna from Karnataka, incredibly determined and resilient #PeoplesPadma," Surya said.

Who is KS Rajanna?

Rajanna is a 64-year-old social worker from Bengaluru. He lost the use of his hands and legs due to polio at the age of 11. He learned to walk on his knees and, inspired by his challenges, dedicated his life to helping the disabled.

He got involved in social services and the Karnataka government made him the State Disability Commissioner in 2013. Although he was removed from the post before completing his three-year term, he was later re-appointed.

