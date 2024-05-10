Delhi Horror: Man Kidnaps & Rapes 8-Year-Old Nepali Girl, Bites Her With Teeth In Kotla Mubarakpur; Held

Representational image

In a horrific incident, a man kidnapped and raped an 8-year-old girl in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Umar, a resident of Mehrauli. The police nabbed Umar with the help of multiple CCTV footage in the area.

Police in a statement said that information about a kidnapping case was received at 3 pm on May 6. It was learnt that the 8-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Kotla Mubarakpur police station area. Soon after this, the police formed a team and immediately reached the spot and the girl was rescued from a hut.

According to police, the accused tortured and raped the girl for hours and even bit her. Reports suggest that the girl has been admitted to the hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he makes small toys made of glass and had come to Kotla to select glass where he saw the girl playing and then kidnapped her.

Reports further suggest that the girl is mentally weak and is from Nepal and only recognises her mother in the family. Police also suspect that this was not the first time that the accused has kidnapped and raped a girl.