 Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered, Body Found Hidden Inside Factory In Bawana; Accused Held
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Delhi's Bawana. The incident is said to have taken place a few days ago and reports suggest that the accused hid the body of the girl in a factory located in Bawana area. 

The police have recovered the body of the minor and have shifted it to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. 

Reports further suggest that the man lured the girl into going with her and was captured taking the victim away in a CCTV footage.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation in the matter is underway, police informed.

