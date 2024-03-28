Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered, Body Found Hidden Inside Factory In Bawana; Accused Held

Representative photo |

In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Delhi's Bawana. The incident is said to have taken place a few days ago and reports suggest that the accused hid the body of the girl in a factory located in Bawana area.

The police have recovered the body of the minor and have shifted it to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

Reports further suggest that the man lured the girl into going with her and was captured taking the victim away in a CCTV footage.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation in the matter is underway, police informed.