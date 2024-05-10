Bengaluru Rains: Residents Navigate Water Crisis Amid Heavy Rain Prediction For Next 7 Days

Bengaluru Rains: Residents Navigate Water Crisis Amidst Heavy Rain Forecast | PTI

Bengaluru: Reeling under acute water crisis since March this year, the much needed respite in form of rains brought the garden city to a halt with flooding in the low lying areas even as more heavy rains are expected to lash in the coming days.

Amidst the dire water situation, there is a glimmer of hope as heavy rains have been forecasted for the next seven days in Bengaluru. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, with cloudy skies expected from May 7 to May 13 and temperatures ranging from 21 to 38 degrees Celsius. Heavy rains on Thursday provided a brief respite, offering a temporary reprieve from the relentless water crisis gripping the city.

In the aftermath of the torrential rainfall, numerous areas of the IT hub faced waterlogging, exacerbating traffic congestion and disrupting daily lives of the residents in the city. The powerful gusts felled dozens of trees, further complicating cleanup efforts.

Responding to the situation, the Bangalore traffic police issued guidelines to commuters to navigate the waterlogged streets aiming to alleviate traffic woes in the city.

Water crisis in Bengaluru

The water crisis in Bengaluru had reached a critical stage, with the water lever Bengaluru South taluk reduced drastically by about 15 meters between December 2023 and April 2024. This decline has been seen in other regions, where groundwater levels have gone down by two to six meters. The rampant drilling of illegal borewells adds to the strain on already contaminated water bodies.

Bengaluru faced severe water crisis all these days. Now recent rains caused floods in certain parts of Bengaluru. This is 100% BBMPs mismanagement and inefficiency. @BBMPCOMM@BBMPSWMSplComm

Shame on you



📍Palace road, Jayamaha, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/aYgqiQP0XY — Gems of Karnataka (@gemsofkarnataka) May 8, 2024

Last year, Karnataka received 18 per cent less rainfall than normal, exacerbating the situation. Currently the country’s reservoirs are only 26 per cent of full capacity, with about 6.5 billion cubic meters available against an expected 8.8 billion cubic meters for this time of year. About 125 lakes out of 800 have dried up in Greater Bangalore and Bangalore metropolitan region , 25 due to scorching heat Many lakes are on the brink. A series of reservoirs have filled boreholes in the city across the board and provide some relief to groundwater depletion throughout the city due to the water crisis.

In response to the growing crisis, the Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation (BBMP) has launched various schemes to alleviate water scarcity. A notable effort is to implement an improved rainwater harvesting system in 85 km of this 200-km stretch As part of the Rs 61 crore BBMP investment in the project, installation of rainwater harvesting systems at 15 meter intervals along the road at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 Started in 2022 Rs 275 crore of the budget, it is planned to be completed high density corridor project by March 2025. Nine major roads including Bellary Road, Outer Ring Road and Old Madras Road have been identified as water conservation efficiencies Commencement. In addition, the Bengaluru Water and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has constructed 986 recharge wells at various locations to replenish groundwater resources and relieve pressure on existing aquifers from the source

In response to the escalating crisis, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched initiatives to mitigate the water scarcity. One notable effort is the implementation of an advanced rainwater harvesting system along 85 kilometers of its 200-kilometer high-density corridor. Rainwater harvesting pits, spaced at intervals of 15 meters, are being installed along the corridor at an estimated cost of 50,000 to 60,000 rupees as part of the BBMP's 61 crore investment in the project. The high-density corridor project, with a budget of 275 crore initiated in 2022, is slated for completion by March 2025. Nine key corridors, including Bellary Road, Outer Ring Road, and Old Madras Road, have been identified for this comprehensive water conservation initiative.

Furthermore, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has constructed 986 recharge wells at various locations to replenish groundwater levels and alleviate the strain on existing water sources.